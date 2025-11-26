Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,390, a premium of 184.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,205.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 320.50 points or 1.24% to 26,205.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 2.24% to 11.97.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

