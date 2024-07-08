Edelweiss Financial Services announces Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the opening of the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size), with a green shoe option of up to Rs 100 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to Rs 200 crore (Issue Limit) (Issue).

The Issue has 12 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective annual interest yield on the NCDs ranges from 9.50% p.a. to 11.00% p.a. The Issue is scheduled to open on 08 July 2024 and close on 22 July 2024.

