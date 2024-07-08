Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1167.45, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% gain in NIFTY and a 48.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1167.45, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24289.55. The Sensex is at 79913.8, down 0.1%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 7.5% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20453.85, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.22 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1169.9, up 0.37% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 100.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% gain in NIFTY and a 48.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 33.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Japan flag, Japan

Japan, Philippines sign defence pact in the face of shared alarm over China

Emmanuel Macron

French elections: Macron the gambler wins chance to play Kingmaker

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Ajmera Realty's shares in news as sales rise 36% YoY to Rs 306 cr in Q1

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: FMCG, rail-related shares shine in subdued trade; Paytm zooms 9%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon