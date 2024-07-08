Ajmera Realty spurts as sales value climbs 36% YoY in Q1

Ajmera Realty & Infra rallied 5.50% to Rs 762.35 after the company's sales value jumped 36% year on year to Rs 306 crore in Q1 FY25, driven by robust performance across its key project portfolio.

Sequentially, the companys sales value increased 7% from Rs 287 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The surge in sales is on account of recently launched project Ajmera Vihara at Bhandup, with 27% of inventory sold on launch. Ajmera Greenfinity AB sales momentum continued with 38% inventory being sold in span of less than two quarters from its launch period. The surge being evident across the firms portfolio, indicating strong interest from homebuyers notably in Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive, the company stated in the press release.

The firm's carpet area sales stood at 1,30,801 square feet (sq.ft) in Q1 FY25, registering a de-growth of 3% YoY and increased by 16% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

The company's collection was at Rs 165 crore June quarter (up 49% YoY and down 16% QoQ).

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said, In Q1 FY25, Ajmera Realty maintained robust growth of 36%, buoyed by the successful launch of Ajmera Vihara at Bhandup, alongside strong performances from Ajmera Greenfinity AB, Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive projects. Reflecting on FY24, it has indeed been a stellar year for us and Q1FY25 began with significant progress marching towards our full year guidance. Our achievements underscore our commitment to future growth and moving forward to an ambitious 5x growth strategy.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our substantial pipeline of 7 new projects having estimated GDV of about Rs 4,300 crore. The sector outlook remains positive, supported by new MahaRERA regulations aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability, expected to benefit established players like us.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala and Central Mumbai.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 90.4% to Rs 28.77 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 15.11 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 102.9% YoY to Rs 231.80 crore in Q4 FY24.

