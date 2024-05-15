Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 13.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.37% to Rs 2961.31 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 13.26% to Rs 169.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 2961.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3002.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.24% to Rs 420.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 9480.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8453.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
