Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services set to open Rs 350 cr public issue of NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services set to open Rs 350 cr public issue of NCDs

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

On 02 March 2026

Edelweiss Financial Services has approved the public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1000 each for an amount up to Rs 175 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 175 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to 35,00,000 NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 350 crore. The issue opens on 02 March 2026 and closes on 16 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for key indices; Trump revives tariff threat after major Supreme Court ruling

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for key indices; Trump revives tariff threat after major Supreme Court ruling

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 89.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 89.54% in the December 2025 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rossell India standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Rossell India standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance