Edelweiss Financial Services set to open Rs 350 cr public issue of NCDs
On 02 March 2026
Edelweiss Financial Services has approved the public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1000 each for an amount up to Rs 175 crore with a green shoe option of up to Rs 175 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to 35,00,000 NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 350 crore. The issue opens on 02 March 2026 and closes on 16 March 2026.
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:16 AM IST