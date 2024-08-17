Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 63.80 crore

Net loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.8075.06-22.3578.62-14.267.27-14.262.24-14.262.24