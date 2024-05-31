Business Standard
Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 24.41 crore
Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 29.76% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.13% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.92% to Rs 84.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.4116.96 44 84.2951.42 64 OPM %15.619.79 -13.6812.41 - PBDT3.961.89 110 11.926.72 77 PBT3.761.82 107 11.156.42 74 NP2.181.68 30 7.385.76 28
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

