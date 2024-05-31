Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 24.41 croreNet profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 29.76% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.13% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.92% to Rs 84.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
