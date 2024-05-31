Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 433.24 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars declined 21.67% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 433.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 539.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.61% to Rs 75.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 1894.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2367.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
