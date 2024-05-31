Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 220.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.46% to Rs 3.92 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 205.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 220.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.46% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.922.0813.7812.02-331.63-283.17-146.73-131.28221.49-7.79206.13-21.67222.06-7.99205.82-22.65220.60-7.50205.10-22.03