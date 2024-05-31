Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 220.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 88.46% to Rs 3.92 crore
Net profit of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 220.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.46% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 205.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 13.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.922.08 88 13.7812.02 15 OPM %-331.63-283.17 --146.73-131.28 - PBDT221.49-7.79 LP 206.13-21.67 LP PBT222.06-7.99 LP 205.82-22.65 LP NP220.60-7.50 LP 205.10-22.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net profit of Rs 220.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 220.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 220.75% in the December 2023 quarter

A First in India: Kody Technolab's Surveillance Robot "Athena" Safeguards 35,000 Attendees at Tuneland Music Festival

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 590.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 61.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 195.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon