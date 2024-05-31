Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 6.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.19% to Rs 2.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 27.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 200.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.686.9827.4532.3757.3433.3849.8739.052.291.347.066.411.400.433.432.790.960.322.382.16