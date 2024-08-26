Business Standard
EFC (I) to acquire prime property in Pune for Rs 80 cr

EFC (I) to acquire prime property in Pune for Rs 80 cr

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
EFC (I) announced the execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of a prime property valued at over Rs 80 crore. The property spans 49,556 square feet and boasts a seating capacity of over 1,500, strategically located within Pune City.
The company said, "This acquisition represents a major milestone in the expansion of our serviced office portfolio and underscores EFC Limited's leadership in the managed office sector across India. The new property will be pivotal in reinforcing our market position and exemplifies our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and market leadership."
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

