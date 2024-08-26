Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries' subsidiary acquires hot rolling mill

PTC Industries' subsidiary acquires hot rolling mill

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
For production of titanium alloy plates and sheets for aerospace and defence applications
Aerolloy Technologies (a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries) announced the acquisition of a Hot Rolling Mill for manufacturing Plates and Sheets in Titanium Alloys for Aerospace and Defence applications.
This advanced capability being acquired from USA represents a significant milestone for the company. This will be a further value addition of Titanium Alloy ingots and billets that will be produced by ATL's upcoming Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). With this Hot Rolling Mill acquisition, the company will have a fully Vertically Integrated capability which covers the entire Titanium alloy products Value Chain, with company's offering covering Titanium Alloy Ingots, Billets, Bars, Rods, Castings and now Plates and Sheets also. This would be a very unique capability in the world where this value chain, at global capacity levels, is covered at a single site. make help it expands its profitability and margins.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hot Rolling technology to manufacture Titanium plates and sheets is scarce capability in the world. This manufacturing capability will enable the production of thinner titanium sheets as well, which are integral to defence and aerospace applications such as aircraft wings and marine engineering for corrosion resistant ship components, etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Indian companies should develop new products tailored for Nigeria: LFZ CEO

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: No organisation has applied to hold protest near Nabanna, say police

steel

New mining cess may increase cost pressures for steel industry: ICRA

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with Indian diaspora during US visit

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

As US rate cuts near, economic 'soft-landing' odds could dictate market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon