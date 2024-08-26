Exhicon Events Media Solutions to acquire 76% stake in Perfect-Octave

Exhicon Events Media Solutions has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Perfect-Octave on 26 August 2024 for acquisition of 76% of the equity stake of the company. This acquisition is poised to enhance Exhicon's capabilities and broaden it's reach in the live events and corporate video productions.

Perfect Octave holds extensive IP's of non-film music genres, including classical, folk, devotional, and indie music and poised to add considerable top line and bottom-line to the Exhicon's consolidated financials. Perfect Octave specializes in producing and managing a wide range of entertainment events, radio and television programs, films, and musical performances, web series for reputed TV channels and OTT platforms.