BHEL bags order of Rs 11,000 cr from Adani Power

For setting up 3 nos. Supercritical Thermal Power projects

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed contract agreement with Adani Power and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen) for setting up 3 nos. Supercritical Thermal Power projects (each of 2x800 MW rating) in Kawai, Rajasthan & Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

The contract entails supply of equipment including Boiler, Turbine, Generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation and supervision of erection & commissioning. The aggregate value of the contract is Rs 11,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News