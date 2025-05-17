EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 139.91 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 25.73% to Rs 46.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 139.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.35% to Rs 91.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales139.91132.50 6 408.24384.79 6 OPM %43.2937.77 -30.9629.44 - PBDT66.2953.73 23 144.67125.60 15 PBT62.1649.42 26 127.48108.74 17 NP46.2836.81 26 91.8581.03 13
