Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 1346.36 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 12.25% to Rs 39.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 1346.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1144.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.10% to Rs 249.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 5106.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3502.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1346.361144.56 18 5106.573502.87 46 OPM %7.257.31 -9.157.52 - PBDT79.9175.47 6 387.75200.40 93 PBT69.0266.71 3 344.61162.19 112 NP39.7745.32 -12 249.18113.21 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content