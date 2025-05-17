Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand consolidated net profit declines 62.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 62.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 62.48% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1239.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 75.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 4889.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1106.891239.16 -11 4889.995174.81 -6 OPM %5.886.69 -5.815.64 - PBDT37.3955.35 -32 169.03176.55 -4 PBT24.1343.05 -44 118.30126.83 -7 NP10.9029.05 -62 75.89103.85 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 17.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon