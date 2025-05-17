Mukand consolidated net profit declines 62.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 croreNet profit of Mukand declined 62.48% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.67% to Rs 1106.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1239.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.92% to Rs 75.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.50% to Rs 4889.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1106.891239.16 -11 4889.995174.81 -6 OPM %5.886.69 -5.815.64 - PBDT37.3955.35 -32 169.03176.55 -4 PBT24.1343.05 -44 118.30126.83 -7 NP10.9029.05 -62 75.89103.85 -27
