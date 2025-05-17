SG Mart consolidated net profit declines 1.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 1595.03 croreNet profit of SG Mart declined 1.22% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 1595.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1277.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.72% to Rs 103.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 118.28% to Rs 5856.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2682.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1595.031277.54 25 5856.172682.90 118 OPM %2.322.48 -1.762.30 - PBDT43.2744.79 -3 139.4081.82 70 PBT42.0944.48 -5 137.3281.31 69 NP33.1433.55 -1 103.4360.94 70
