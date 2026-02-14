Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 14 2026

Sales decline 64.32% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net Loss of Ekansh Concepts reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.32% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.724.82 -64 OPM %-177.91-43.57 -PBDT-3.67-2.38 -54 PBT-3.92-2.42 -62 NP-3.28-2.04 -61

Feb 14 2026

