Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha and assembly polls schedule tomorrow

With the current term of the Lok Sabha coming to an end on 16 June 2024, all eyes are on the upcoming electoral process. In the previous 2019 elections, the Lok Sabha polls were conducted in seven phases during the months of April and May.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured an impressive victory by claiming 303 seats out of a total of 543 Parliamentary constituencies across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Election Commission is all set to unveil the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls on 16 March 2024. The highly anticipated announcement is scheduled to take place in the afternoon at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The Commission will also declare the schedule for assembly polls in certain states alongside the Lok Sabha polls announcement.