Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 1827.80 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 11.11% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 1827.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1919.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1827.801919.34 -5 OPM %14.6415.65 -PBDT248.56261.27 -5 PBT212.47230.83 -8 NP155.17174.57 -11
