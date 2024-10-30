Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 1827.80 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 11.11% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 1827.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1919.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1827.801919.34 -5 OPM %14.6415.65 -PBDT248.56261.27 -5 PBT212.47230.83 -8 NP155.17174.57 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav

Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Phantom

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

Gold

Gold demand surpasses $100 billion globally as western investors rush in

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Police summon Aviva India CEO in religion-based discrimination case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon