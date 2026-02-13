Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 94.74% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 111.42% to Rs 10.74 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 94.74% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 111.42% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.745.08 111 OPM %12.015.71 -PBDT1.720.96 79 PBT1.400.64 119 NP1.110.57 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 652.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST