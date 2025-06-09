Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 0.070.08 -13 OPM %-100.00-100.00 --28.57-100.00 - PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.02-0.08 75 PBT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.02-0.08 75 NP-0.01-0.02 50 -0.05-0.08 38

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

