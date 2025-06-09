Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kherapati Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kherapati Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Kherapati Vanijya reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 0.570.58 -2 OPM %-228.5728.57 --17.5451.72 - PBDT-0.320.04 PL -0.100.30 PL PBT-0.320.04 PL -0.100.30 PL NP-0.320.03 PL -0.170.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Port Shipping Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Port Shipping Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon