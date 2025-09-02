Emami Paper Mills appoints Sushil Kumar Khetan as new CEO

Emami Paper Mills has announced the appointment of Sushil Kumar Khetan as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 2nd September 2025.
In an exchange filing, the company stated that the appointment was made based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approved at the board of directors meeting held on today, 2nd September 2025.
Sushil Kumar Khetan is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 37 years of rich experience in the paper industry. His career spans key areas such as paper mill operations, paper & paperboard projects, finance, and management accounting. He also brings strong domain expertise in strategy, business development, taxation, legal, commercial operations, costing, internal controls, HR management, IT, and corporate social responsibility.
Meanwhile, Vivek Chawla, who served as Whole-time Director & CEO, has stepped down from the CEO role with effect from 2nd September 2025. However, he will continue to serve as the Whole-time Director of the company.
Emami Paper Mills is Indias one of the largest producer of Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper and Multilayer Coated High-end Packaging Boards.
The companys standalone net profit fell 50.7% to Rs 6.31 crore on 8.7% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 459.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter rose 0.28% to Rs 107.65 on the BSE.
