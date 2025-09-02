Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Paper Mills appoints Sushil Kumar Khetan as new CEO

Emami Paper Mills appoints Sushil Kumar Khetan as new CEO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Emami Paper Mills has announced the appointment of Sushil Kumar Khetan as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 2nd September 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that the appointment was made based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approved at the board of directors meeting held on today, 2nd September 2025.

Sushil Kumar Khetan is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 37 years of rich experience in the paper industry. His career spans key areas such as paper mill operations, paper & paperboard projects, finance, and management accounting. He also brings strong domain expertise in strategy, business development, taxation, legal, commercial operations, costing, internal controls, HR management, IT, and corporate social responsibility.

 

Meanwhile, Vivek Chawla, who served as Whole-time Director & CEO, has stepped down from the CEO role with effect from 2nd September 2025. However, he will continue to serve as the Whole-time Director of the company.

Emami Paper Mills is Indias one of the largest producer of Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper and Multilayer Coated High-end Packaging Boards.

Also Read

BCCI

BCCI invites bids for India's lead sponsor; no jersey sponsor at Asia Cup

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

Anlon Healthcares IPO

IPO listing forecast: GMP hints at muted start for Anlon Healthcare shares

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty tests 24,600 amid F&O expiry; M&M, banks weigh

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS announces 4.5 to 7% salary hike for most employees from Sept 2025

The companys standalone net profit fell 50.7% to Rs 6.31 crore on 8.7% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 459.76 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.28% to Rs 107.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government Extends Export Obligation Period from 6 months to 18 months for Chemical Products under Quality Control Orders

Government Extends Export Obligation Period from 6 months to 18 months for Chemical Products under Quality Control Orders

Dee Development Eng rallies on bagging Rs 170-cr piping order from PSU

Dee Development Eng rallies on bagging Rs 170-cr piping order from PSU

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon