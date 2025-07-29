Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 50.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 459.76 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 50.70% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 459.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 503.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales459.76503.69 -9 OPM %8.208.58 -PBDT22.2330.02 -26 PBT9.3517.46 -46 NP6.3112.80 -51
