Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments receives Occupation Certificates for six legacy projects

Embassy Developments receives Occupation Certificates for six legacy projects

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Embassy Developments announced the completion and delivery of six legacy projects. With Occupation Certificates (OCs) now secured, more than 3,000 families are finally moving into their homes marking the revival of developments that once faced years of delay and uncertainty.

What was once a portfolio of stalled projects has been transformed into thriving communities. By resolving legacy challenges, completing construction, and ensuring timely handovers, EDL has reaffirmed its commitment to delivery, customer trust, and governance. Embassy Services, the property management arm of the Embassy Group, continues to provide facility management across these developments to ensure seamless operations and a smooth transition to resident-led management.

 

In Mumbai and Thane, EDL has delivered three landmark projects. The Blu Estate & Club in Worli, spanning 10.8 acres with 1.4 million sq. ft. and 374 residences, received phased OCs between 2018 and 2022, with condominium association elections being scheduled to enable EDL's exit and transfer of governance to residents. Building on this success, The Sky Forest project in Lower Parel, covering 4.4 acres with 1.6 million sq. ft. and 438 residences, received its OC for Towers A2 and A3 in November 2023. Handovers are largely complete, with final transitions to resident-led management in progress. In Thane, One Indiabulls, a 2.6 acre development comprising 0.5 million sq. ft. and 388 residences, received its Phase I OC in May 2025, and possessions are currently underway.

Extending beyond MMR, progress is also visible in Visakhapatnam, where Indiabulls Sierra, a 4.8-acre development with 0.8 million sq. ft. and 620 homes, has secured its OC. With possessions underway, families are beginning to occupy their homes under EDL's oversight.

n the National Capital Region, two major developments have reached completion: Enigma in Gurugram, a 19.9-acre project comprising 1.8 million sq. ft. and 480 residences launched in 2010, secured OCs between 2018 and 2021, with final handovers expected by the end of the year; and Centrum Park in Gurugram, spread across 22 acres with 2.1 million sq. ft. and 1,025 residences, has already completed its handovers and now operates as a fully self-governed community, marking EDL's complete exit.

The completion of these projects represents a pivotal milestone for EDL. By resolving legacy challenges and delivering on commitments, the Company has strengthened customer confidence, unlocked embedded portfolio value, and positioned itself on a stronger footing to pursue future growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

