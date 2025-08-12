Embassy Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 165.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.00% to Rs 680.92 croreNet loss of Embassy Developments reported to Rs 165.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 122.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.00% to Rs 680.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales680.92489.86 39 OPM %-1.58-4.98 -PBDT-158.05-71.32 -122 PBT-164.76-73.01 -126 NP-165.85122.49 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content