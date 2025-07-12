Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 86.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.85% to Rs 6.71 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 86.55% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.85% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.714.39 53 OPM %73.3266.97 -PBDT4.272.29 86 PBT4.272.29 86 NP3.191.71 87
