Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Tata Elxsi slipped 3.40% to Rs 5931 after the company reported 21.6% decline in net profit to Rs 144.4 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.7% to Rs 892.1 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA dropped by 26% YoY to Rs 186.7 crore in the first quarter. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 20.9% as against 27.2% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 196.3 crore, down by 22.2% from Rs 252.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, Tata Elxsi won a multi-million USD Design Digital deal with a US headquartered global technology leader for a major data and insights program for next generation AI and product-feature development.

 

The company was also selected as a strategic partner for medical device testing & certification and regulatory compliance for a cardiovascular portfolio of products.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, said: This quarter was challenging across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies.

The company has demonstrated resiliency in protecting business in our largest vertical, executing on large deal wins across key verticals to create sustained revenue streams, and expanding our relationships with our customers.

We expect steady improvement in bottom-line and margin through the year even as our two largest businesses, transportation and media & communication, return to growth in Q2 FY26 and beyond, and utilization improves on the back of ready capacity and capability we have invested in over the past few quarters."

Tata Elxsi is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

