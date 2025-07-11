Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 July 2025

The Board of Dodla Dairy at their meeting held today i.e. 11 July 2025 had approved acquisition of 100% issued and paid-up share capital of HR Food Processing (OSAM) (Target Company) in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Regulations and other Statutory requirements may be applicable.

This strategic acquisition aligns with the Company's expansion strategy and will enhance its market reach in the eastern region of India.

The total purchase consideration for the acquisition of 100% of issued and paid-up share capital is Rs. 271 crore.

HR Food Processing incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 is a manufacturer involved in sale of milk and milk products. With its premium brand ' Osam' and its milk has created a robust dairy ecosystem in Bihar and Jharkhand.

 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

