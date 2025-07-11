Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues notification that banks can accept voluntary pledges of gold and silver as collateral for agriculture and MSME loans

RBI issues notification that banks can accept voluntary pledges of gold and silver as collateral for agriculture and MSME loans

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification that banks can accept voluntary pledges of gold and silver as collateral for agriculture and MSME loans, even if the loans fall within the collateral-free limit. This directive will likely offer more flexibility without violating existing lending guidelines. This comes months after the RBI raised the collateral-free loan limit for farmers from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per borrower in December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Tata Elxsi drops after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

Wockhardt undertakes realignment of its US business

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 6.64 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Board of Dodla Dairy approves acquisition of HR Food Processing

Aayush Wellness expands its nutraceutical product portfolio

Aayush Wellness expands its nutraceutical product portfolio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon