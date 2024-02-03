Sales decline 23.26% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.330.43 -23 OPM %-63.64-39.53 -PBDT0.320.27 19 PBT0.300.25 20 NP0.13-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content