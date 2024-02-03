Sales decline 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 23.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.330.43-63.64-39.530.320.270.300.250.13-0.02