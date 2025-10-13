Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emmforce Autotech rises after securing Rs 11-cr supply contract from U.S.-based OEM

Emmforce Autotech rises after securing Rs 11-cr supply contract from U.S.-based OEM

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Emmforce Autotech rose 3.95% to Rs 159.05 after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the purchase of its products.

The contract, categorized as an ordinary business transaction, is valued at approximately Rs 10.50 crores per annum.

The agreement is structured as a long-term supply arrangement and marks a significant step forward in Emmforce Autotechs global expansion strategy, particularly within the North American automotive market.

The transaction has been classified as a domestic contract and does not involve any interest from the companys promoters or promoter group entities. Additionally, it does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

 

Emmforce Autotech is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like differential housings, differential lockers, differential covers, 4WD locking hubs, spindles, axles & shafts, gear shifters, yokes, differential spools, differential tools, and various differential forged/cast parts primarily for 4-wheel drive and performance racing vehicles.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit shed 8.1% to Rs 8.06 crore despite a 5.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 87.54 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

