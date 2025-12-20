Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power said its wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy (EEPL), has commenced operations of a 2.5 GW solar module line at its factory in Sulibele, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka (Unit VI).

The new line is part of the companys planned capacity expansion disclosed in its IPO documents and has been completed according to schedule.

With this commissioning, the companys total solar module manufacturing capacity now stands at 10.3 GW, strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is primarily a solar module manufacturer and is the second largest pure-play integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturing company and one of the largest solar PV module manufacturers in India.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 577.3% to Rs 237.86 crore on an 181.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,131 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rallied 6.85% to end at Rs 184.85 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

