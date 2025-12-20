Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Shree Refrigerations secures domestic contract worth Rs 6-cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Shree Refrigerations said it has received a domestic order worth Rs 5.69 crore from CPRO, Material Organisation, Mumbai for the supply of spares for Class B.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 19 December 2026, and the total value, including GST, stands at Rs 5,69,29,251.58.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shree Refrigerations is engaged in the business of manufacturing Chillers, refrigeration and air conditioning appliances and other parts of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) Industry, offering array of advanced systems and equipment to industries majorly in domestic market.

 

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 98.73 crore and a net profit of Rs 13.55 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Shree Refrigerations fell 1.08% to end at Rs 192.95 on Friday, 19 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon