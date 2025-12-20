Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kranti Inds receives new purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam worth Rs 20 lakh

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kranti Industries said it has received additional purchase orders from Armoured Vehicles Nigam, Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL - MTPF) for machining of precision components for defence applications.

The aggregate value of the orders stands at approximately Rs 19,71,900. The orders are to be executed within three months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the orders. Further, the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than the Rs 0.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 20.3% year on year to Rs 21.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Kranti Industries rose 0.32% end at Rs 81.90 on Friday, 19 December 2025

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

