Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Soma Textiles & Industries has received two construction work orders from Railway Solutions India Infra, holding company of Soma Textiles & Industries.

The first work order entails construction of Access Controlled Expressway Connector to Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samrudhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in the State of Maharashtra. The value of the contract is Rs 281.18 crore.

The second work order includes construction of Eight Lane Access Controlled Expressway in the State of Gujarat. This order is valued at Rs 62.77 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Meta Infotech secures new purchase orders worth Rs 170 lakh

Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announces increase in solar module manufacturing capacity

Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

Fabtech Technologies bags Rs 33-cr contract from solar PV module manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon