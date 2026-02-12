Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 3700.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Emrock Corporation rose 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.520 0 OPM %90.380 -PBDT0.520.01 5100 PBT0.520.01 5100 NP0.380.01 3700
