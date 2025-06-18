Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EMS emerges as lowest bidder for UP Jal Nigam project

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for the construction of various components under the sewerage and sewage treatment scheme in Zone-1, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The order is valued at Rs 183.81 crore and is to be executed within 24 months.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of EMS rose 0.61% to Rs 602.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

