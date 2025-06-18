Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Popular Vehicles' arm bags LoI to set up 8 BharatBenz 3S facilities in Punjab

Popular Vehicles' arm bags LoI to set up 8 BharatBenz 3S facilities in Punjab

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Popular Vehicles and Services has announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Prabal Motors, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish eight state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities for BharatBenz in Punjab.

With this development, the company will enter the Punjab market as the exclusive dealer for BharatBenz across the entire state. The move marks a strategic expansion of Popular Vehicles' footprint in North India, building its strong foothold in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and further strengthening its relationship with the BharatBenz brand.

The eight integrated facilities will be strategically located across the state and will include showrooms, bodyshops, spare parts distribution centers, and pre-owned vehicle operations all under one roof. The project will feature a total of 32 service bays and involves a cumulative investment of around Rs 13 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

Naveen Philip, promoter and MD of Popular Vehicles and Services, said, We are delighted to announce our entry into the northern market in the state of Punjab through our partnership with Bharat Benz, marking another significant milestone in our growth journey. This expansion extends our presence beyond the western and southern regions, establishing footprint for our commercial vehicle segment across India.

To begin with, we will be setting up 8 integrated 3S facilities for Bharat Benz across the state. With this development, Punjab becomes the third key state in our BharatBenz dealership network, following Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. This move is a part of our broader strategy to diversify beyond Kerala & grow our presence in new geographies.

We are confident that Punjabwith its vibrant economy and growing demand for commercial transportationoffers strong potential, and we remain committed to delivering best-in-class mobility solutions while deepening our relationship with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Also Read

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy as markets trade in range; IndusInd jumps 5%, Maruti, M&M 2%

GTA Online

GTA Online 'Money Fronts' update adds laundering front and new vehicles

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge rises 2% on inking MoU with French company Turgis Gaillard

Premiumindian military, indian army, defence, army

Aerospace & defence stock up 86% so far in June; zooms 146% from May low

Air India plane crash

Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Popular Vehicles and Services is the one of the largest authorised dealerships for Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) vehicles in India. Its subsidiaries and step down subsidiaries are in the dealership business of Honda Cars India, Jaguar Land Rover India, Tata Motors (Commercial Vehicles) and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (Bharat Benz) among others.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 20.11 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,372.36 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 1,363.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The counter shed 0.77% to Rs 122 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge inks pact with French firm to supply Male-class AAROK UAV

Bharat Forge inks pact with French firm to supply Male-class AAROK UAV

DCX Systems rises after securing multiple orders worth Rs 29 crore

DCX Systems rises after securing multiple orders worth Rs 29 crore

Wall Street Slips on Geopolitical Tensions, Weak Retail Data and Sector Losses

Wall Street Slips on Geopolitical Tensions, Weak Retail Data and Sector Losses

Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon