Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 451.18 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 75.20% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 451.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 411.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales451.18411.89 10 OPM %12.4010.11 -PBDT53.6438.18 40 PBT37.2121.71 71 NP26.4915.12 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Transworld Shipping Lines completes acquisition of Transworld Integrated Logistek & Transworld Logistics
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST