Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 75.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 451.18 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills rose 75.20% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 451.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 411.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.451.18411.8912.4010.1153.6438.1837.2121.7126.4915.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News