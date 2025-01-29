Business Standard

eMudhra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

AGI Greenpac Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Ideaforge Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2025.

eMudhra Ltd tumbled 17.65% to Rs 686.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8739 shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd crashed 16.21% to Rs 788.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13948 shares in the past one month.

 

JSW Energy Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 466.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd shed 6.64% to Rs 369.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd slipped 6.50% to Rs 450.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13445 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

