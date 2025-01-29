UCL 2025: All matchups for the final matchday and live streaming details

Business Standard

All 18 final matches of the Uefa Champions League will be available to live stream on the Sony LIV app and website in India

UEFA Champions League

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season are all set to conclude on Thursday, January 30, with all 18 remaining matches taking place simultaneously. Multiple places in the next round of the competition will be up for grabs on the last matchday. While teams like Liverpool and FC Barcelona will face PSV Eindhoven and Atalanta, respectively, to ensure their finish at the top of the table, the defending champions Manchester City and the league’s most successful team, Real Madrid, will go up against Club Brugge and Brest, respectively, to secure their place in the next round of the competition.
 
 
Other big matches include Paris Saint-Germain taking on Stuttgart, Atletico Madrid going up against Salzburg, Arsenal facing Girona, while Bayern Munich will go toe-to-toe with Slovan Bratislava, all aiming to confirm their place in the next round of the UCL 2024-25 season.
 
UCL 2024-25 matchday 8 full schedule 
Home Team Away Team Time (IST) Date
Sporting CP Bologna 01:30 Jan-30
PSV Eindhoven Liverpool 01:30 Jan-30
Young Boys Crvena Zvezda 01:30 Jan-30
VfB Stuttgart Paris Saint-Germain 01:30 Jan-30
SK Sturm Graz RB Leipzig 01:30 Jan-30
Manchester City Club Brugge 01:30 Jan-30
Bayern Munich ŠK Slovan Bratislava 01:30 Jan-30
FC Internazionale AS Monaco 01:30 Jan-30
Borussia Dortmund FC Shakhtar Donetsk 01:30 Jan-30
FC Barcelona Atalanta 01:30 Jan-30
Bayer Leverkusen AC Sparta Praha 01:30 Jan-30
Juventus SL Benfica 01:30 Jan-30
GNK Dinamo AC Milan 01:30 Jan-30
FC Salzburg Atlético Madrid 01:30 Jan-30
LOSC Lille Feyenoord 01:30 Jan-30
Aston Villa Celtic 01:30 Jan-30
Girona Arsenal 01:30 Jan-30
Stade Brestois Real Madrid 01:30 Jan-30
 

UCL 2024-25 matchday 8 live streaming and telecast details

When will matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 take place? 
All 18 matches of UCL 2024-25 matchday 8 will take place on Thursday, January 30.
 
What time will matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 begin? 
All 18 matches of UCL 2024-25 matchday 8 will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India? 
The live telecast of matchday 8 of UCL 2024-25 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India? 
The live streaming of matchday 8 of UCL 2024-25 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

