BSNL introduces budget Voice and SMS-only plans; challenges Jio, Vi, Airtel

BSNL's existing voice and SMS-only recharge plan is cheaper than the latest plans rolled out by Jio, Vi, and Airtel. Here's a quick comparison between all

State-run telecom operator BSNL will not be raising tariffs in the foreseeable future, BSNL chairman and managing director Robert J Ravi said on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of the telecom operator launching seven new services and a new logo, Ra

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

After TRAI's latest guidelines, top telecom companies in India introduced new voice and SMS-only plans. Recently, Airtel, Jio, and Vi rolled out their voice and SMS-only plans for users who don't require internet data and had to buy bundled plans because of lack of suitable options. 
 
Jio, Airtel, and Vi recently introduced their own voice and SMS-only plans, which many believe are too expensive. BSNL has highlighted its voice-only plan, which is not new but has gained attention again after TRAI’s push.     Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a with telephoto camera in the works, may launch on March 4

BSNL Rs 439 recharge plan

Currently, the cheapest plan for Voice and SMS-only is BSNL's Rs 439 plan. This BSNL recharge plan is valid for 90 days and allows users to make unlimited calls and text messages.
 
 
On the other hand, Jio offers a similar plan for voice calls and SMS-only for Rs 448 and is valid for only 84 days. Its other plan is priced at Rs 1748 and is valid for 336 days.  Also Read: Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3 
Airtel is more expensive than BSNL and Jio, offering similar validity plans at higher prices, such as ₹469 for 84 days and ₹1849 for 365 days of validity. 
Vi also offers similar plans at Rs 470 and Rs 1460 for 84 days and 270 days of validity, respectively.

BSNL, Airtel, VI and Jio Recharge Plans Comparison

Provider Plan Price Validity Benefits
BSNL ₹439 90 days Unlimited calls & 300 SMS
Jio ₹448 84 days Unlimited calls & 1000 SMS
Jio ₹1748 336 days Unlimited calls & 3600 SMS
Airtel ₹469 84 days Unlimited calls & 900 SMS
Airtel ₹1849 365 days Unlimited calls & 3600 SMS
Vi ₹470 84 days Unlimited calls & 900 SMS
Vi ₹1460 270 days Unlimited calls & 100 SMS/day
 

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

