Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit rises 49.93% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 38.33 croreNet profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 49.93% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.3337.75 2 OPM %31.5430.09 -PBDT14.1610.15 40 PBT10.706.99 53 NP10.937.29 50
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST