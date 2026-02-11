Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit rises 49.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 38.33 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 49.93% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.3337.7531.5430.0914.1610.1510.706.9910.937.29

