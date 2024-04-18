Endurance approves capex of Rs 63 cr for capacity addition

Existing capacity - 584,000 casting parts per month
Existing capacity utilization - 90%
Proposed capacity addition - 8,300 casting parts per month
Investment required - Rs 63.1 crore
Capacity addition is expected to be completed in stages from October 2024 to June 2025.
Existing capacity utilization - 90%
Proposed capacity addition - 8,300 casting parts per month
Investment required - Rs 63.1 crore
Capacity addition is expected to be completed in stages from October 2024 to June 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content