Endurance approves capex of Rs 63 cr for capacity addition

Existing capacity - 584,000 casting parts per month

Existing capacity utilization - 90%

Proposed capacity addition - 8,300 casting parts per month

Investment required - Rs 63.1 crore

Capacity addition is expected to be completed in stages from October 2024 to June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Endurance Technologies has approved the capacity addition for aluminium die casting and machining of automotive components. New high-end technology machines shall be installed primarily for production of machined clutch housing and transmission housing for 4 wheelers at its existing manufacturing facilities situated at plot nos. B-1/2 and B-1/3 at Chakan, Dist. Pune.