Endurance approves capex of Rs 63 cr for capacity addition

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Endurance Technologies has approved the capacity addition for aluminium die casting and machining of automotive components. New high-end technology machines shall be installed primarily for production of machined clutch housing and transmission housing for 4 wheelers at its existing manufacturing facilities situated at plot nos. B-1/2 and B-1/3 at Chakan, Dist. Pune.
Existing capacity - 584,000 casting parts per month
Existing capacity utilization - 90%
Proposed capacity addition - 8,300 casting parts per month
Investment required - Rs 63.1 crore
Capacity addition is expected to be completed in stages from October 2024 to June 2025.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

