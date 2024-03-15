Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.3, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.46% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 42.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.3, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.Tata Steel Ltd has eased around 0% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7799.95, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 403.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 502.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.45, down 0.56% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 35.46% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 42.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

