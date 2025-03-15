Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Our predecessor turned DOJ into Department of Injustice': Donald Trump

'Our predecessor turned DOJ into Department of Injustice': Donald Trump

Trump made these remarks at the Department of Justice following a series of terminations and resignations of Biden-era judges, attorneys, and other officials under the new administration

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vowed to "clean up" Washington, tackle crime, and curb illegal immigration (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) accused former President Joe Biden's administration of turning the Department of Justice (DOJ) into a "Department of Injustice" and added that "those days are over."

Trump made these remarks at the Department of Justice following a series of terminations and resignations of Biden-era judges, attorneys, and other officials under the new administration.

"Our predecessor turned the Department of Justice into a Department of Injustice, but I stand before you to declare that those days are over, and they are never coming back. And now, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our country, I will insist upon and demand accountability for all the wrongs and abuse that have occurred," Trump said.

 

He claimed that these abuses included how investigators "spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another."

"They persecuted my family, staff and supporters; raided my home, Mar-a-Lago; and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States," Trump said.

Trump vowed to "clean up" Washington, tackle crime, and curb illegal immigration. He also said that he didn't want other world leaders, including Indian PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, to witness the city's "tension, graffiti, and broken barriers."

"We are cleaning up our city, this great capital, we are not going to have crime, we are going to take graffiti down, we have already taken tents down, we are working with administration...PM Modi of India, French President, UK PM, they all came to see me...when they came, I didn't want them to see tension, graffiti, broken barriers...we are going to do that for the city," Trump said.

Last Month, Trump announced his decision to terminate all remaining "Biden-era" US attorneys, citing the "politicisation" of the Department of Justice over the past four years.

Trump emphasised the need to "clean house" and restore confidence in the justice system, asserting that a fair justice system is essential for America's "golden age" to thrive.

